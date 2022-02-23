PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into an incident at Liberty Steel in Peoria.

Monday, a representative with the company said paramedics rushed a worker to an emergency unit.

WMBD-TV reached out to authorities on reports that a person at the facility fell into a vat of acid. A representative from the Bartonville Police Department said their officers were called to that scene.

OSHA spokesperson Scott Allen said compliance officers are conducting interviews with witnesses, employees, and the employer.

The agency is looking into what caused the incident and if OSHA standards were followed.

Allen said they have six months to complete the investigation.