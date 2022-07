LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Ryan A. Rhodes was arrested in Colorado for threatening a public official in Illinois.

Rhodes, 31, is from Ottawa, IL. He was arrested on July 4, 2022 in Estes Park, CO.

LaSalle County’s original warrant for Rhodes was for threatening a public official, which is a Class 3 felony. This comes from an investigation around threats Rhodes made towards a judge in April 2022.

Rhodes arrived at the LaSalle County jail on July 21.