LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An Ottawa man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography Wednesday.

LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said an investigation into 29-year-old Zachary P. Stolz led to police executing a search warrant at Stolz’s place of residence, located at 1560 N. 30th Rd.

Stolz is currently being held at the LaSalle County Jail.

His bond has been set at $150,000.