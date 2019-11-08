Ottawa man found dead in Illinois River

OTTAWA, Ill. — A 39-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in the Illinois River after apparently driving a car into it.

LaSalle County Coroner William Wujek identified the man as Matthew W. Rosenstiel of Ottawa. Emergency crews recovered a white SUV from the river after a witness called law enforcement about a man driving into the water.

According to MyWebTimes, the call came in just after 2 p.m. and crews pulled the SUV from the river at around 5:50 p.m. The coroner’s office responded to the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The incident is under further investigation by the Ottawa Police Department and the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.

