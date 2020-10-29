Our Table – Peoria airs world premiere episode

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Our Table -Peoria aired its first episode via Facebook live Wednesday.

The show is hosted by Ronda Guyton and Bernice Gordon-Young. Gordon-Young said they wanted to provide a platform for people who don’t always have a chance to speak up.

“When we say our table, our table includes you, this is your table,” Gordon-Young said. “This is a space you can come and talk about your new small business, or you can talk about a project that you’re working on or an event.”

The first two guests they brought to the show were community advocate Sherry Cannon and Rep. Jehan Gordan-Booth to talk about the upcoming election.

Cannon encouraged Peoria residents to vote early.

“If you’re elderly, if you don’t want to get caught up in it, vote early,” Cannon said. “Go in the day time and get it done.”

The full show can be watched on the “Our Table -Peoria” Facebook page.

