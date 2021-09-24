‘Our whole senior class is so grateful’, Metamora High School celebrates homecoming with more normalcy

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) – After COVID-19 canceled or scaled back high school homecomings last year, more traditional celebrations have returned.

This week, Metamora High School is honoring its homecoming.

Their celebrations included pep assemblies, a parade, and a football game Friday versus Dunlap.

The school is also hosting its dance outdoors this year. Staff said the change is to provide students a safe environment, while still having a good time.

A Metamora student said she is thankful that her senior year has a sense of normalcy.

“Our whole senior class is so grateful that we’re able to have those normal events that the seniors in the past two years have missed out on. We are just so happy to be able to have those special traditions that we have here at Metamora like our homecoming dance, our amazing homecoming week,” said Grace Hunt, Metamora senior.

Tabitha Cooper, English teacher and homecoming committee member, said she’s also proud of the school putting together a special week.

“The ability to be able to have a pep assembly with freshmen and sophomores, and then juniors and seniors playing games in the classroom and flipping, and then being able to present our check and be able to go outside. Everyone has really rolled with the punches, and it just shows how amazing Metamora Township High School is,” said Tabitha Cooper, English teacher and homecoming committee member.

Cooper says the Redbirds are also raising money for St. Jude. This is in honor of a Metamora student who was a patient at the hospital.