CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Throughout September and continuing throughout October The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Illinois Chapter is hosting several Out of the Darkness Walks.

According to the foundation, suicide is the third leading cause of death for ages 10-34 and the sixth leading cause of death for ages 35-54. And while the walk starts the conversation around suicide prevention it also doubles as a way to bring hope to those impacted by suicide and mental health issues.

“There are definitely suicide loss survivors there. There are a lot of people there who have struggled with their own mental health. Maybe some who have made an attempt. Maybe some who have been hospitalized,” said Angela Cummings, Executive Director of the AFSP Illinois Chapter. “We also get a lot of people coming out to these walks who just work with people who may have mental health conditions and are just generally very concerned about the issue. So a lot of mental health providers, behavioral health centers and teachers!”

Cummings said the walks are really important when it comes to building community and awareness.

“When you have a lost to suicide or you’re struggling with a mental health issue, it really can feel like you’re very alone,” she said. “I really think these walks have a great impact in just reducing the stigma of course and letting people know that they’re not alone and it’s safe to share your story. And in fact it’s actually helpful to share your story because it can make that other person understand that they’re not alone.”

The Greater Peoria Walk is taking place on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Participants will meet at East Peoria’s Fon Du Lac Park District Administration Center.

For those in the Bloomington-Normal area, the walk begins Saturday at 11 a.m. Participants will meet at Tipton Park North Shelter.

There isn’t a registration fee but donations are accepted. If you or someone you know needs help call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.