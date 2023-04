PEORIA Ill- (WMBD) The Autism Collective and Peoria Riverfront Museum are teaming up to celebrate Autism Acceptance Month by hosting a free, family-friendly event this Sunday called “Out of This World for Inclusion”.

On today’s ask the doc we had Kelly Nimtz-Rusch, the Executive Director of The Autism Collective on to talk about the event. If you’re interested in going or would like more information, Click here.