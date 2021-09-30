Out with the old, in with the new: here are the changes happening at Keller Station

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Changes are coming to Keller Station in Peoria, a development only a couple of years old and owned by The Kim Group.

This week, a demolition project was underway to take down “building 5” in the development.

“I’m really sad because it’s one of my favorite buildings on the campus,” Katie Kim, CEO of The Kim Group, said. “But, just the cost of construction was too great.”

Kim said this week they are holding “demo days,” where families can watch the demolition from bleachers across the parking lot.

And other businesses are coming in.

“Building 2 is going to be the Keller Station food hall,” Kim said.

The food hall will feature a deli, a coffee-infused cocktail bar from CxT Roasting Company, and The Noshery.

“We’ve got five different places to eat in here right now, as well as a full-service bar,” Andy Sepich, general manager of The Noshery, said.

Kim and Sepich said the goal is to open by mid to late October.

“It’s a very exciting new idea for Peoria,” Sepich said.

The first season of the Keller Station’s Farmer’s Market ended Wednesday, Sept. 29. Kim said it was a success.

She said the farmer’s market brought a lot of foot traffic to the development, and laid the foundation for the future of Keller Station.

“We are super excited to be a platform and a place where small businesses could come,” Kim said.

Looking ahead, Kim said the future for the campus is bright.

“So we’ll be able to hold a bunch of different events that we haven’t had, and we’re going to have a lot of fun this holiday season,” she said.