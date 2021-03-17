Outdoor dining resumes in downtown Bloomington next month; will happen every summer

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Dining outside is here to stay in downtown Bloomington and next month, streets will be blocked off to expand places for bars and restaurants to serve guests.

Starting April 1 patrons will be able to dine outdoors in the streets of downtown Bloomington. It’s something the city started last year when COVID-19 was spiking, but downtown business owners have wanted for a while.

Parking spaces in Bloomington will once again turn into patios for businesses after a successful Summer of 2020.

Last year, the city started it as a way to re-open restaurants safely in the middle of the pandemic. However, Bloomington’s downtown development specialist Samantha Mlot said it’s a plan that has been in the works for a while.

“This is something that we’re excited to bring back year after year,” Mlot said. “People have been asking for it and we were kind of pushed to do it this last year.”

According to Mlot, last year the community supported the idea, and downtown saw more traffic than usual.

“Any amount of foot traffic is always good for a downtown,” Mlot said. “When we have people dining outdoors, it just creates more vibrancy and gives people a new reason to come down here.”

The city says soon businesses will receive information in the mail about the outdoor dining option and come April 1 crews will block off certain streets, allowing bars like Rosie’s to use the space for patio tables and chairs.

Molly Bradle the owner of Rosie’s said last year the outdoor dining was successful for the bar and this year thanks to a grant from the county, the bar purchased brand new patio furniture.

“We’re excited to outdoor dining again. I think more people still during COVID are still wanting to eat outside,” Bradle said.

Bradle said last year people from outside of McLean County and even outside Illinois visited downtown bars when normally they’d drive by.

“It looked more attractive and more inviting so I think it really helps for everyone downtown,” Bradle said.

Mlot said at first it will look similar to last years’ set up, but come may, flower and other bushes will be planted in planters and paint will brighten up the barricades.

She said some of the styles may look similar to the set up in Peoria Heights, but the city will put its own twist on it to be unique to Bloomington.