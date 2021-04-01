Outdoor dining returns in Uptown Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting Thursday, April 1, restaurants in Uptown Normal can provide outdoor seating to customers, as a way to combat indoor dining restrictions during the pandemic.

Not many customers took advantage Thursday due to the cold, but that’s expected to change as spring weather settles in.

Delaney Auth is a manager at Medici in Normal, and said this can only benefit the restaurant.

“Given the limited seating right now, it is really helpful because it just gives us more tables, so we can have another server on, or another couple servers on, we have more seats for our guests so we can accommodate more people, which is good for the restaurant and good for the guests,” said Auth.

Charbel Saliba, an owner of The Rock Restaurant, said outdoor dining is a good alternative for customers who might not feel comfortable eating indoors.

“Obviously people still want to eat, they want to be careful, if they don’t wanna eat inside or in a crowded dining room, they have the choice to sit outside,” said Saliba.

Both Auth and Saliba said having outdoor dining last year helped their restaurants stay afloat at the beginning of the pandemic.

“It was really, really nice because we only had outdoor dining, we didn’t have anything [inside.] We’re very lucky we have our upstairs patio, but it was nice to have those extra tables, get an extra server on, get some more people in to eat,” said Auth.

“We weren’t sure if only delivery service would be able to keep us going, but obviously when the outdoor dining was added, with the help of the town, it made us feel like ‘okay we can do it,'” said Saliba.

The Town of Normal Parks and Rec will be adding tables along E. Beaufort Ave. as well as North St. and Uptown Circle, and restaurants will be able to provide outdoor dining until the fall.