BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington is now accepting applications for outdoor dining permits.

According to a City of Bloomington press release, Businesses can apply for an outdoor dining permit starting now through Oct. 31.

Any City establishment that would like to utilize outdoor dining areas needs to acquire a permit. This includes any establishment with an established outdoor dining area and those looking to temporarily expand their current areas or to temporarily create an outdoor dining area for on-site consumption. City of Bloomington

More information can be found here.