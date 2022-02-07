Outdoor fitness court plans scrapped in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A national firm that promotes fitness and healthy lifestyles is pulling out on its plans to build an outdoor fitness court in Normal.

The National Fitness Campaign told the town they will no longer give the town a $25,000 grant to help support the construction of a $180,000 outdoor fitness court at Rosa Parks Commons.

Councilmembers originally voted to approve the project in their January 4 meeting.

The court became a center of controversy at last month’s meetings after councilmember Scott Preston voted in support of the project because he believed the NFC was a non-profit corporation, however, when he found it was a for-profit company, he wanted to change his vote.

Staff was unaware at the time of the initial vote if it was or wasn’t a for-profit company.

Councilmember Kevin McCarthy supported the building of the court whether or not the company was or wasn’t for profit. He said it’s unfortunate that the town missed out on an opportunity to bring another business partner to town.

“We have a few loud people spreading some misinformation about what the project actually was,” McCarthy said. “You have a vendor who wanted to come in here and do some stuff cost-effectively to help stimulate fitness and healthy lifestyles here in the community and unfortunately because of some of that (misinformation) they chose not to bring their project to the town of Normal.”

McCarthy said other communities in the state have partnered with the National Fitness Campaign, and he hopes to revisit the project in the future.

For now, the project is dead.