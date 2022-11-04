MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton is getting in the holiday spirit by bringing a new experience to the community.

The Hometown Holidays Village Skate, presented by the Hometown Morton Community Bank, will feature an outdoor synthetic ice skating rink along Main Street in the Dairy Queen parking lot, holiday music, and food and drink vendors. It opens Friday, Nov. 25, and will run until Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission to Village Skate is $6 per person or $20 for a family of four. Proceeds will go to parent-teacher organizations of Morton public and private schools.

Organizers said the event is another way for the community to spend the holidays together.

“Enjoy the Hometown Holidays, the tree lighting that’s going to happen that weekend as well, and just bring out the family, bring the kids. If you don’t know how to skate, a great way to learn how to skate, and just enjoy and take pictures and have those lasting memories,” said Tricia Yordy, a realtor with Morton-Keller Williams Revolution.

Synthetic ice will be used making it possible to skate in all weather conditions.