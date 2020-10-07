Oven culprit of apartment fire in Peoria Wednesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An oven fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to a Peoria apartment Wednesday morning.

At approximately 10:43 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene in the 4700 block of N. Knoxville Avenue, according to a press release from the department. Upon firefighter’s arrival, the resident, as well as several other occupants of the building, were outside. The resident told officials she noticed the fire in the oven and attempted to put it out herself with a home extinguisher.

Crews noticed a slight amount of smoke coming from apartment building and pulled an attack handline into the apartment, but found the fire to be extinguished. The remaining smoke was cleared with a ventilation fan and all damage appeared to be contained to the oven.

Moderate burns to the resident were reported and treatment was given on scene from additional firefighters/paramedics. The resident was then transported to a local hospital where her condition is not known at this time.

Two other residents of nearby apartments received treatment for possible smoke inhalation and were transported to a local hospital where their condition is not know at this time.

No firefighters were injured and apartment staff is arranging for housing for the displaced residents of the affected apartment, a press release states.

