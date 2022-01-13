Over $1 million in grants announced for downtown Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State funding will be making its way to Peoria as an effort to revitalize the downtown area.

State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) announced $1.2 million in grants from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Distressed Communities program will be used.

The goal is to help out small businesses rebuild and expand and boost economic development, according to the Senator.

“When our local businesses thrive, our community thrives. This funding will help bring energy and life back to the parts of our city that are hurting most.” Dave Koehler, State Senator (D-Peoria).

The final round of the program is providing $7.45 million to help out seven commercial corridors across Illinois.