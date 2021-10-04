Over 10 local restaurants competing in Build Peoria’s 2021 Chili Cook-Off, funds raised will go to ‘POTENT Gratitude Park’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A cook-off for the community.

More than 10 local restaurants competed in Build Peoria’s 2021 Chili Cook-off at Dozer Park in Peoria on Sunday.

The participating restaurants were: Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern, Olympia Sports Bar & Grill, The Publik House, The Chef & The Baker, Dac’s Smokehouse, The Fieldhouse Bar & Grill, Hacienda el Mirador, Spice Hospitality, Broadway Lounge, wRap City, Turk’s Street Eats, and Peoria’s Neighborhood Chef.

The 2019 winner, Chef and the Baker, returned to try and maintain its winning streak.

“We were lucky enough to win this trophy with a white bean, chocolate-scented chili with cornbread crumbles, and a mascarpone whipped cream on top,” said owner and operator, Ian Hocker.

The friendly competition raises money for Build Peoria. The nonprofit has been a fixture in the community for five years. Each year, the community votes on a project to pursue. The 2021-22 project will be the POTENT Gratitude Park.

“POTENT stands for the six things you can be grateful for, people, opportunities, things, experiences, nature, and thoughts,” said Bob Woolsey, Chief Inspiration Officer at Jones Bros. Jewelers and organizer/overseer of the park project.

It will be built in Peoria’s South End, across from the Proctor Center. Woolsey said he wants it to be a positive shared space for the community, using gratitude to bring about positive change.

“It’s exciting to see a project for the South End in District 1 that our community’s going to get behind and it’s going to make a huge impact on that community,” Woolsey said.

More information about the future park can be found here.

Industry Brewing won the 2021 Chili Cook-Off and trophy.