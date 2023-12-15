LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One subdivision in Lexington is taking the words of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” to a whole new level this holiday season.

More than 20 members of the subdivision planted giant inflatable Santa decorations in their front yards to celebrate the Christmas season.

The neighborhood has drawn people to the area with this creative collaborative effort.

It is worth an afternoon or evening drive through the subdivision. The Santas are visible in the dark and are even prettier with the Christmas lights lit up behind them.

The subdivision is located on the western edge of town along Old Route 66.