Over 200 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday’s McLean County COVID-19 update reported 217 new cases of the virus and a new COVID-related death in the county with a rolling positivity rate of nearly 11 percent, putting the county closer to the warning level and extra mitigations.

The 17th COVID-related death comes from a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

Friday’s update reported the second-highest number of new cases in the county behind Sunday’s update of 219 new cases.

The update puts the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases at 2,312 with 17 deaths.

1,079 people are self-isolating at home while six people are hospitalized, with two of those people currently in intensive care. 1,210 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Over 50,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 4.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity continues to increase and is at 10.9% through Thursday.

Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said based on the number of new cases reported per 100,000 population and a positivity rate above 8%, McLean County will be placed on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s county-level warning list this week.

“We continue to see increased transmission related to lack of social distancing in workplaces, bars, and at in-person gatherings,” McKnight said.

“It is important that we all take simple precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 such as washing our hands, watching our distance, and wearing our face coverings. An individual can spread the virus up to 48 hours before they develop symptoms. Those with mild symptoms or no symptoms (asymptomatic) can also spread the virus to others.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

