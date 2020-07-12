Over 24,000 Ameren customers without power during storms in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Over 24,000 power outages are being reported right now on the Ameren Illinois Power Outages Map. This is at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Nearly 13 percent of Peorians are without power as of 9:24 p.m.

In Peoria County, over 130 customers are without service and there are over 7,600 power outages reported.

Pekin has 848 customers without service.

515 people in Galesburg are without power.

Kewanee reporting 192 people without power.

39 customers without service in East Peoria.

Monmouth has 129 customers without service.

Peru has 534 customers without service.

The area around Lacon has over 1,100 power outages.

Ameren’s County power outage map says Peoria County has nearly 12,000 power outages alone.

Knox County around 1,700 power outages.

Bureau County: 1,537.

Henry: 660.

LaSalle: 535.

Marshall: 913.

Putnam: 82.

Stark: 76.

Tazewell: 1,019.

Woodford: 214.

McLean: 121.

