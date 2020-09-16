Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday’s McLean County COVID-19 report showed fewer new cases and a declining rolling positivity rate compared to Tuesday’s update as the county reaches just over 3,000 cases.

The update shows 1,348 people are self-isolating at home while eight people are hospitalized with two of them in intensive care. 1,629 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.

28 new cases were reported Wednesday.

Over 62,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity increased to 6.1% through Monday.

Collectively, the county sits at 3,003 cases with 18 deaths.

