Over 40 COVID-19 cases reported in the Tazewell County Jail

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Jail has gone into lockdown after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Tazewell County Sheriff Jeffrey Lower said there are currently 39 detainees and six staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lower said all positive detainees are confined to one housing unit. All detainees are currently are being quarantined.

Medical staff at the jail are closely monitoring those that have tested positive. Lower said at this point, all symptoms have been mild.