PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Wreaths Across America made a pitstop in Central Illinois to celebrate the holiday while honoring deceased veterans.

A semi-truck full of 560 wreaths traveled with a police and motorcycle escort to Tazewell Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Pekin.

This is the first year the cemetery is a part of Wreaths Across America. Debbie Dant, the Location Coordinator of Tazewell Veterans Memorial Cemetary, believes this is the perfect way to show reverence for veterans while bringing local pride to the Pekin area.

“There’s nobody in Pekin that does this. We did a little research, the closest location to Pekin is in Washington and then the next one after that is in Bloomington. There are none in Peoria, none anywhere close,” said Dant.

She continued, “We thought, our veterans deserve a Christmas Wreath.”

Dant hopes this is the start of a tradition in Tazewell County saying, “Our goal is to continue this and maybe be a model for other people to take on other cemeteries.”

A small ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 16. Afterwards, the wreaths will adorn every gravestone in the cemetery.

Wreaths Across America is a nationwide non-profit that originated back in 2007.