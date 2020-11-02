Over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — New cases of COVID-19 in Illinois came down a bit over previous days with 6,222 positive tests reported Monday.

That data is according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The preliminary statewide percentage of positive cases over the last seven days now stands at 8.1%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says there are also 20 new deaths. None of those deaths are listed in our immediate area. Here is the complete list.

Champaign County: 1 male 60s

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 0ver 100

DuPage County: 1 male 80s

Iroquois County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 80s

Mason County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Monroe County: 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100

Piatt County: 1 female 60s

Will County: 1 male 90s

