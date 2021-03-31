Overdue utility bill forgiveness ends, utility companies offer financial assistance

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Utility companies are offering financial assistance programs after the Illinois Commerce Commission discontinued the moratorium on utilities Wednesday, March 31.

The ICC ended the grace period that went into effect last year, temporarily forgiving customers’ outstanding payments. Now residents are scrambling to pay their overdue bills before their homes go dark.

Karen Cotton, a spokesperson for Illinois American Water, said she knows people are still struggling.

“During this time we are seeing an influx of customers that are having a past due balance,” Cotton said. “We want to make sure they’re aware of the assistance that’s available to them.”

She said customers have more options than they realize, such as non-income-based financial assistance and payment plans. She also said non-profits can grant up to $200 to go towards paying off bills.

“We can discuss options with them,” Cotton said. “Also, they’re welcome to reach out to the local salvation army office, which we partner very closely with, and they can apply financial assistance to their bill.”

Joe Dulin, the Director of Community Development for the City of Peoria, encourages individuals who are behind on payments to seek information from companies first.

“See what sort of financial assistance they can offer, if they can get you on a payment plan,” Dulin said. “If that doesn’t take care of your outstanding bills, then you might still be disconnected.”

He said if this happens, individuals can call United Way 211 and an operator will connect them with non-profit organizations that can provide financial assistance.

“Residents all deserve a safe place to live, and having a safe place to live means having running water, having your lights on,” Dulin said.

Dulin also said anyone experiencing issues related to their residence or a landlord not making repairs can contact the Community Development Department for help.