PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire investigators are working to find the cause of an overnight fire in Peoria.

The fire started around 12:13 A.M. on Friday at 1716 W. Millman Street. Crews arrived to find smoke from the home and started to put it out. In the process, firefighters found the stairs burned out, which limited access to the second floor. To fight the fire, crews entered the second story using ladders. Flames quickly extended into the roof of the home.

Other fire crews searched the building and determined it was empty.

A Peoria Fire Department investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause and how the fire started. As of Friday morning, the incident is under investigation.

Ameren isolated the utilities. Peoria Police provided traffic control, even shutting part of Millman st. for some time. Paramedics with Advanced Medical Transport provided standby for any emergency medical needs. A board-up crew responded to secure the home.

As of Friday, there were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians. Damage is estimated at $60,000.