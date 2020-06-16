Overnight fire damages primary school in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An overnight fire at a primary school in Peoria caused approximately $10,000 in damages, the Peoria Fire Department said Tuesday.

Battalion Chief Stephen Rada said the PFD was called to Whittier Primary School at approximately 12:25 a.m. on a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival, first responders saw smoke coming from the front of the building, with visible flames inside on the second floor. Firefighters were able to put out the fire in approximately 10 minutes.

Fire Investigator Brad Pierson was called to the scene and remained on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Currently, the fire is still under investigation.

Rada said there were no reported injuries throughout the incident and due to the quick actions of the firefighters, further damage was avoided to the building.

