BARTONVILLE Ill, (WMBD) – This morning, just after 1:30 am, there was crash on Illinois route 24 between the Pekin bridge and Bartonville. The crash involved at least one large truck and one person was detained by police. There was heavy police presence at the scene of the crash, and when a member of our crew tried to talk to them, they refused to answer questions.

We have since reached out to the Bartonville Police Department and Illinois State Troopers about what may have cause the accident or why the person was detained. We have not heard back. We will continue to update you here online and, on the air, as we receive more information.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.