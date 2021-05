PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An overnight house fire in Peoria is under investigation.

According to Fire Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman, it happened just before 12:30 Friday morning on S. Webster St. near W. Brotherson St. When crews got on the scene, they found smoke coming from the roof area of the vacant house.

No one was found inside the home.

There is approximately $50,000 worth of damage.