Overnight Pinecrest bridge work begins Tuesday

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation(IDOT) announced that it will begin nighttime work to install bridge beams at Pinecrest Drive over I-74 in East Peoria on Tuesday.

According to an IDOT press release, the installation will require lane closures in one or both directions of I-74 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for approximately three weeks.

Full interstate closures are expected to take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers will be able to use the exit and entrance ramps at Pinecrest for detours.

Drivers should expect delays, and avoid the area when possible.

The road improvements are part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation over the next 6 years.

More information will be available on IDOT’s traveler map.