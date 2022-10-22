PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for the shooter in another homicide investigation.

On Saturday around 2:36 A.M., officers responded to the neighborhood on West Seibold Street between South Idaho Street and South Oregon Street on two ShotSpotter alerts. One indicated 12 rounds, the other 4.

On scene, officers found a man outside a home unresponsive with gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene. The Peoria County Coroner will complete a full report on his death.

As of Sunday morning, police are still looking for the shooter.

If you have any information, contact Detective Robert Allen at (309) 494-8367 or the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521. You can also share anonymous tips to tip411 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

