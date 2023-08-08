PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Workers with the city’s Public Works Department will be resealing roads in Downtown Peoria which will lead to periodic closures overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

The work begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and will last until about 6 a.m. Friday morning. Work will staggered on various stretches of Fulton, Monroe and Madison streets for the slurry seal road improvements.

First, Fulton Street from Jefferson to Monroe and Madison from Fulton to Main will be closed for three to four hours.

Also, Monroe Street from Fulton to Main will be reduced to one lane. Flaggers will be directing traffic there.

The parking lot at City Hall will be closed at 6 p.m. Access to the Twin Towers parking deck will be from Southwest Jefferson Street only. Access to the Marriott hotels’ parking decks will be from Monroe Street only.

Signs indicateing no parking and road closed will be in place.

This work is part of the department’s annual pavement preservation program. City Hall said he hopes residents are patient while these roadway treatments are applied to extend the life of the pavement.