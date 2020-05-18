Oversaturated fields pose problems for farmers nearly finished planting

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Heavy rain over the weekend is forcing some farmers to replant crops.

Mother Nature is throwing a wrench in the plans of farmers who were almost done planting and now they’ll have to use more resources to combat flooding.

Oversaturated fields are not what farmers needed, but it’s what they got. Peoria County received several inches of rain over the weekend, leading to flooded fields and more work.

“Yes, it’s very frustrating if you have to replant, because usually, the question of replanting now is, that the best seed has been put in the ground and if you’re gonna replant, you’re usually not gonna have the best seed varieties available to replant,” said Rob Asbell, farmer in Peoria County.

Asbell farms in Peoria County and says his fields are fine but others he knows have to put new seeds in the ground. Asbell says technology helps create quality seeds, but it also uses up valuable resources in the long run.

“It’s not as dramatic for a replant as it may have been in the past. But, it’s still, you still have to go out and re-do, replant it, take the time and fuel and effort to do it,” he said.

Peoria County Farm Bureau Manager Patrick Kirchhofer says, in contrast, the rain helped some farmers’ crops.

“It was too much. But, it did allow some of that corn that was struggling to get through to get up through the soil’s surface, because it created some moisture and softened the soil a little bit,” said Kirchhofer.

Kirchhofer says farmers need warmer weather to get the corn knee high by the Fourth of July.

“Farmers would like some sunshine and heat. The last month has been extremely cool, temperatures a lot of days with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and we need heating degree units, especially for corn,” said Kirchhofer.