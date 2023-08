PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The westbound offramp to Interstate 74 at Kickapoo-Edwards Road will be closed for several hours after a semi overturned there, the Peoria County Sheriff said on Tuesday.

Chris Watkins said the semi tanker overturned at about 11 a.m. There were minor injuries, he said, reported for the semi’s driver.

This story will be updated when more information is available. WMBD has a crew headed to the scene.