Overturned vehicle at intersection of East McClure and North Atlantic

Local News

by: Gretchen Teske

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria Police were on the scene at the intersection of East MClure and North Atlantic Sunday morning after a reported overturned vehichle.

As heard on the scanner, at approximately 11 a.m., police are currently looking for the driver of the vehicle.

This story will be updated.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News