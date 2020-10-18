Overturned vehicle at intersection of East McClure and North Atlantic

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria Police were on the scene at the intersection of East MClure and North Atlantic Sunday morning after a reported overturned vehichle.
As heard on the scanner, at approximately 11 a.m., police are currently looking for the driver of the vehicle.
This story will be updated.
