Owen’s Center in Peoria re-opens June 26th for some activities

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Another Peoria facility getting the green light for re-opening.

The Owen’s Center is set to open back up on Friday, June 26th.

The center’s manager Doug Silberer says prep work for the ice rink will soon begin.

At first, only some of the services will be available and with limitations for precautions.

“Right now, it’s just rentals, so we are going to have some free style ice, which is figure skater practice ice, and what we call developmental hockey times which is stick and puck for the hockey guys. The rest is hockey team rentals,” said Silberer.

Silberer says adult hockey leagues will be opening sometime in September.