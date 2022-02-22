PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One bakery in Downtown Peoria is looking to expand with a new restaurant, cocktail lounge, and marketplace.

Ardor Bread & Provisions is located on 301 SW Water St. along Peoria’s Riverfront.

The owner, Cody Scogin, said they aren’t moving anywhere, just expanding their current location. Scogin said the Ardor experience will have two floors.

On the first floor, people can dine at the 50 seat restaurant. He said a glass window will be installed, so customers can watch the cooks prepare their food.

“The menu is going to be very vegetable-focused and with lots of wood fire cooking. This has always been the goal and a big passion of mine. I think the style and the aesthetic of the food and space will match what you see in our baked goods, bread, and the food we are doing now,” said Scogin.

On the second floor, people can enjoy specialty cocktails and small appetizers at the cocktail lounge.

Scogin said there is no exact date for the opening, but they are hoping for July 2022.