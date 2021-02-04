Owner of Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub speaks out after being fined for violating COVID-19 restrictions

NORMAL, Ill, (WMBD) — A restaurant owner in Normal is speaking out after being fined Monday night, Feb. 1, during the town’s liquor commission meeting.

Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub now has to pay more than $4,000 for violating COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.

The restaurant stayed open when indoor dining was banned by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Owner Joe Wargo said he expected the fine after going against the order, especially since this has already happened at his Bloomington location.

He said the Normal Town Council’s only goal was to fine him.

“When the City of Bloomington did the same thing to us, we were a part of the process,” Wargo said. “We didn’t get to select whether or not there was going to be a hearing on them to determine whether or not they should fine us. The process was much different and it seems though we didn’t get the choice that Bloomington gave us about having a hearing or not.”

Wargo said he understands not everyone will support their decision but said both locations were being safe and taking precautions while staying open.