Vandalized building owner seeks local artist to paint new mural

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The owner of a building that was recently vandalized after a mural was covered up is now taking steps to make amends with the art community.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, local artist Joshua Hawkins painted a cookie monster mural on the side of Nate Comte’s building without his permission. After he covered it up, another person vandalized the building with expletives.

Comte is now deciding to put in a request for a replacement mural. He created a Facebook page called “Graffiti Replacement Mural” where artists can post their own submissions and proposals.

He said he will choose a more appropriate image for Peoria from those selections and hire a local artist to create it.