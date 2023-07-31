PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man and a woman, already under investigation after police officers found several emaciated dogs on their boat, were arrested Sunday after refusing to allow police onto their boat.

Robert Recaldini, Jr., and Amanda R. O’Neill were both arrested on charges of aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting arrest. Both remained in the Peoria County Jail late Monday afternoon.

A report filed at the Peoria Police Department on Monday stated an officer went to a dock in the 200 block of Southwest Water Street on Peoria’s Riverfront after the Fon du Lac Park Police asked him to check on a boat docked there.

The officer noted the boat was the same white Luhrs Sportfish that on July 5, Fon du Lac Park Police officers found a dead dog and several living but malnourished animals.

On that day, the park police officers, who are the primary law enforcement agency on the Illinois River, were called to check on the animals which were in kennels in the 32-foot cabin cruiser. The four people who lived on the boat were gone.

Police found the malnourished dogs in locked kennels with a note stating “The dogs were very well taken care of.” There was also a bag of dog food on the boat, but since the dogs were locked up, they could not access the food, according to the police report.

So far, neither O’Neill nor Recaldini are facing any charges stemming from the earlier incident. A call to the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s office was not immediately returned.

Fast forward to Sunday when the boat had been spotted on the Riverfront again. A representative of Peoria County Animal Protection Services had attempted to check on the animals but the people on board — Recaldini, Jr., and O’Neill — did not cooperate.

Their reasoning, the officer stated, was that they believed police had no authority on the docks.

The Peoria police officer, along with Fon du Lac Park Police Chief Chance Barlow and another park police officer, a PCAPS representative boarded the boat and asked to take possession of the dog as Recaldini was under investigation for the other animals.

Recaldini refused, saying he wouldn’t give the officers the dog and threatened to “burn Peoria to the ground.” Barlow then tried to take Recaldini into custody and a tussle occurred.

Recaldini, the report stated, tried to pull away and when the Peoria police officer tried to intercede and grab Recaldini’s right arm, that officer was pushed into a metal ladder.

“My arm immediately became pinned/twisted into the ladder. I advised (Recaldini) he was going to break my arm and immediately delivered 2-3 punches to (Recaldini’s) lower back,” the officer wrote in his report. He added the moves allowed him to get free.

Recaldini was eventually handcuffed but then kicked the officer in his right knee. At the same time, O’Neill was also resisting, the report said.