Owners of Tres Rojas Winery happy to finally open their doors to the community

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — “Here we are, we’re finally open for business and it feels great,” said Bob Barry.

Opening their own winery has been the goal for he and his wife Lisa, for many years now.

“Maybe five or six years ago Bob and I were sitting up in Galena at a tasting bar and I said ‘this would be a really cool thing to do for retirement when we’re ready,'” said Lisa Barry.

She says finally being able to welcome customers in on Friday, was a great feeling.

“A sense of accomplishment to see people come in the door, and that our patio was filled with people all afternoon both Friday and Saturday was really rewarding,” said Lisa Barry.

Bob Barry says the process was not easy, but they expected hiccups along the way.

“We hoped we could open earlier but realistically we just planned on it being done when it was done,” said Bob Barry.

Now he’s thankful to the community for being patient.

“We’re just very happy that the community of Washington has been supportive to us and our business,” said Bob Barry.

They’re hoping those who come in enjoy their product as much as they do.

“If people are able to relax with their friends and family, and enjoy some good wine and make some memories, that’s really what we were hoping to provide to people in the community and those that come to Washington,” said Lisa Barry.