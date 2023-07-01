CREVE COEUR Ill. (WMBD) — Oz’z Bar and Grill in Creve Coeur held events all afternoon Saturday inside the bar and on the outdoor patio to raise money for St. Jude.

50/50 raffle tickets, Chris Jansen tickets giveaway, Slaughter tickets giveaway and live music were all on the agenda.

Brad Gill owns the bar and said they’ll be hosting fundraisers all summer long.

“It’s a real big community support, there’s a lot of things going on this summer. Big St. Jude night last night we’re hoping to have a big St. Jude night tonight and it’s all about the kids and we’re all raising money for the kids,” said Gill.

Their next event will be on July 29 for the parade of bikes benefiting first responders, the resilience project for suicide awareness and the pink hills.

Updates can be found at Oz’z Bar and Grills Facebook page.