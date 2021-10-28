P-Town Soup raises money to fight violence

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Community Against Violence hosted its annual P-Town Soup event at First English Lutheran Church, Thursday, continuing its fight for peace in the city.

The fundraiser is usually in-person, inviting hundreds of community members out to support various local organizations and discuss how to decrease violence in the community.

Again this year, the event offered to-go orders only, completing around 70 orders. Each meal was five dollars and included a bowl of creamy potato soup, a sandwich, and a cookie.

The P-Town Soup chairperson, Sharon Draper, said the pandemic has taken a toll on fundraising, but she’s grateful to still see support from the community during tough times.

“We need all the support we can get and want the community involvement, that’s the important thing,” Draper said. “We’ve gotta find a way to combat this violence in this city.”

Draper said all proceeds from the event will go towards PCAV, helping to continue to fund their efforts. She said they hope to hold a regular, in-person event next Spring.

To learn more about PCAV, visit their Facebook page.