PACE announce theme of Annual Santa Claus Parade

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Area Comunity Events (PACE) announced the theme of the 134th Annual Santa Claus Parade Tuesday.

According to a PACE press release, the theme will be “A Candyland Christmas” and will feature costumed characters, novelty walking units, decorated floats, marching bands, and Santa Claus.

The parade will be held on Nov. 26 at 10:15 a.m. Applications for entering the parade are available online. Businesses that would like to participate can call PACE at 309-691-3553. All entries must be submitted by Nov. 5.

Costumes and floats will be able to compete for awards, including Best Novelty Unit, Best Overall Unit, Best New Entry, Best Commercial Float Entry, Best Non-Profit Float Entry, and Best Religious Float Entry.

According to the press release, The Parade’s Grand Marshall will be all the local Nurses, Doctors, and First Responders, who can gather by 9:30 a.m. in front of the fire station on Monroe Avenue.

PACE also announced that the Yule Like Peoria Holiday Walk-A-Bout has been canceled again due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 rules. PACE will reevaluate the Walk-A-Bout again next year.

More information about PACE is available on their website.