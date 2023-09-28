PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Community Workshop and Training Center (CWTC) partnered with Peoria Public Works to give back to the community and to beautify the streets this winter.

CWTC is an organization that helps adults with disabilities get job training as well as opportunities to be an active part of the community.

During the Paint-A-Plow event, they painted messages about winter and snow safety on the front end of the Peoria snowplows.

Lesi Rivas, the coordinator of the community integration program at CWTC said it helps its members at the workshop to express themselves through art.

“It just creates awareness that we are here in support of individuals and adults with disabilities,” said Rivas. “Creates awareness around them, allowing them to integrate into the community, and have fun just like anybody else.”

The snowplows will be on display during the winter as Peoria Public Works plows snow throughout the city in the coming months.