Pair arrested after car-jacking woman at gunpoint in Peoria Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –An 18-year-old man and a juvenile boy were arrested in connection to a carjacking.

Just before 11 a.m. on Monday, Peoria Police responded to the 2200 block of West Marquette Street where a reported car-jacking had occurred.

Officers at the scene were told a man approached the victim with a gun and demanded she and her passenger get out of the vehicle.

She and the passenger complied, and the suspect jumped into the vehicle and left the area.

Patrol officers, along with members of the Special Investigations Division (SID) and Criminal

Investigations Division (CID), located the stolen vehicle in the 900 block of South Warren Street.

At that time, the two suspects, who were identified as 18-year-old Dayvon Dillard and a juvenile boy, both ran into a nearby vacant home. Officers followed them and took the pair into custody.

During the investigation, a handgun was recovered that was believed to be the one used in the incident. There were no reported injuries.

Dillard was arrested for aggravated vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a handgun by a person younger than 21, and no FOID card.

The juvenile was arrested for aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Anyone with information regarding any crimes is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at

(309) 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.