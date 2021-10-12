Pair arrested after speeding away from LeRoy Police in early September

LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — After speeding away from a traffic stop in early September, two have been arrested.

On Sept. 3, a LeRoy Police Officer attempted to stop a red Ford Mustang for a traffic violation, but the vehicle fled the scene in excess of 100 MPH, a press release states.

The officer decided not to pursue the vehicle due to public safety concerns. From there, an investigation was underway.

On Sept. 28, Trisha L. Voiles, 47, of Atlanta was arrested for obstruction of justice and on Oct. 8, Nathan P. Rich, 33, of Atlanta was arrested on an outstanding McLean County warrant from this investigation for charges of driving while his license was revoked and aggravated fleeing/eluding police.

Rich was arrested in Lincoln by the US Marshal’s task force. His bond has been set at $20,000.

He also had other outstanding warrants.

The vehicle was seized by the LeRoy Police Department.