Palms Grill Cafe on Route 66 closed

ATLANTA, Ill. (WMBD) — The old-fashioned diner that served breakfast-to-dinner in the Route 66 community closed Sunday, Aug. 2.

Owners said negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic are the main reason the restaurant is closing. They said all employees are looking for or have found employment elsewhere.

The owners also asked the public to contact the restaurant’s landlord, namely the Atlanta Public Library, in the hopes of finding a new management team to reopen the business once the pandemic ends.

The announcement came out through the restaurant’s Facebook page, reading:

Hi, Everyone. It is with regret we announce that today, Sunday, August 2nd, was the Palms Grill Cafe’s last day of current operations. The negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have left us no choice but to close. Looking ahead, our current management team and staff have plans to move on to other positions. It is our hope that our landlord, the Atlanta Public Library – which owns the Grill and all its equipment/contents – will find a new management team to reopen after the pandemic is behind all of us. Being apart of the Route 66 community is a unique opportunity and we believe that the Grill should continue to be a part of the quintessential American roadtrip. If you would like to contact the Atlanta Public Library to encourage them to make plans to reopen The Grill, their contact information is: Phone: 217-648-2112

Email: apldinformation@gmail.com In the meantime, we sincerely thank each of you for your patronage and support over the years. The memories and friends are great and numerous. It’s been great serving you! The Palms Grill Cafe

