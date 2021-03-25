Pandemic relief on the way for Peoria Heights businesses

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Village of Peoria Heights is implementing another business relief program designed to help local businesses receive grant funding.

The Commercial Expense Reimbursement Grant Program, the third iteration of a relief program started when the pandemic began, will provide grants of up to $10,000 to help businesses tackle any mortgage, lease, and/or utility costs incurred between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 30, 2020.

Applications will be accepted beginning April 1, with a deadline of May 28. Business owners will need to provide documentation that their revenues declined by at least 25% during that period of time, as compared to those same months in 2019.

“Don’t be shy,” said Peoria Heights Mayor Michael Phelan. “A year ago at this time, none of us could have anticipated the challenges that were in store. We’re here to help, and we encourage our business owners to participate. Our health as a village government, and the extent of the services we can provide to our residents, are directly connected to the well-being of our businesses’ bottom lines. We’re just really appreciative of all they do for the community.”

Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis until the funds are exhausted, with about $95,000 of the initial $250,000 remaining funds to be disbursed. Business owners who previously received grants are still eligible for the program, but any awards or funding received through the previous relief programs will count toward the total amount of awards.

A 10-day turnaround will occur between application approval and business owners receiving the money.

During the December incarnation of the program, single distributions maxed out at $5,000. 36 Peoria Heights businesses took advantage of the program with the total funding rounding out at $155,000.

Prior to the program, the village conducted its own relief effort using locally generated dollars from the community’s two Business Development Districts. The single distributions were capped at $1,500 during that time with 82 businesses collecting more than $110,000 in total.

Applications are available on the Village’s website and at Village Hall at 4901 N. Prospect Road. Those looking for more information are encouraged to contact Village Administrator Dustin Sutton at (309) 686-2385 or at dsutton@heightspd.com.