Par-A-Dice among casinos ordered to shut down operations

PEORIA, Ill. — All 10 of Illinois’ casinos are being ordered to stop gambling operations through March 29, according to the Illinois Gaming Board.

The suspension, which includes Par-A-Dice Casino in East Peoria, will begin Monday, March 16.

Those with the Illinois Gaming Board say public health of customers, casino employees, IGB staff, and others is of “paramount importance.”

The other casinos include: Argosy Casino (Alton), Casino Queen (East St. Louis), Grand Victoria Casino (Elgin), Harrah’s Joliet (Joliet), Harrah’s Metropolis (Metropolis), Hollywood Casino Aurora, Hollywood Casino Joliet, Jumer’s Casino and Hotel (Rock Island) and River’s Casino (Des Plaines).

Those with the Illinois Gaming Board say they will continue to update licensees and the public over the next two weeks.